



Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles’ Cedric Charlier says his side have “the capacity to annoy” KHC Dragons when they meet each other in the EHL KO16 next Friday (17.15 CET) in Eindhoven.





In one of the most enduring rivalries, Racing and Dragons have been going toe-to-toe for many years with the latter holding sway for the most part.



The Antwerp side shaded the Audi league’s final last season with a 7-6 win on aggregate. They look on course to win the regular season title this time around with a six point lead with two games to go having recently beaten Racing 2-1.



But the Olympic striker says his side “always look forward to playing them” and says it would be a sweet moment to take them down.



“They have been showing great hockey over the past few years and it is always a challenge to play against them. In top sport, this is what you are looking for, challenges.



“Unfortunately for us, they have been much more efficient than us in our last encounters and won the majority of our clashes. However, we really believe we have the capacities to annoy them and win our K016.”



Racing return to the EHL after a couple of years away with Tom Boon and Simon Gougnard helping them get back into the mix. They were not around for their last EHL run which ended with a dramatic late loss to Dragons in Eindhoven in 2014 with Florent van Aubel nicking a late winning goal in the bronze medal match.



“It was not the best game from both teams. We were really tired as it was our fourth game in five days but the intensity and the willingness to win the bronze medal was huge.



“Florent Van Aubel just scored the winning goal two minutes before the end and gave us no possibility to come back.



“We are approaching our next encounter as we always do. Of course, we really want to go further in the competition but we do not want to put too much pressure on ourselves either.”



Racing have had a number of injuries over the course of the season, something that has allowed them to integrate a number of younger players in the league.



They are a side packed with Olympic silver medalists alongside Tom Boon, Simon Gougnard, Jerome Truyens while goalkeeper Jeremy Gucasoff was among their reserves.



They have been able to spend more time with the club this season and help impart that knowledge to their squad.



“Indeed, last year was really busy with the national team. We did not train much with our clubs as we were mainly busy with the national squad.



“We are still training together with the Red Lions currently but less than last year. It gives us the possibility to train more with Racing and share our experience with club players.



“For sure, it is a plus for our team as we have more time together to share our points of view and to try to make them better players.”



Going into the EHL, though, only Anthony Versluys is now on the injured list having suffered an arm injury that required surgery three weeks ago.



