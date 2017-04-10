



Real Club de Polo got an extra special boost ahead of the Euro Hockey League as they added the Spanish regular season title to the Copa del Rey crown they won recently.





They beat RS Tenis 4-2 to keep them eight points clear of Club Egara with two rounds of matches remaining in the campaign.



Gonzalo Coll and Pedro Ibarra gave Polo a 2-0 lead before Diego Arana cut the deficit in half for Tenis. But further goals from Lucas Vila and Manu Bordas saw the Barcelona-based club ease clear despite a 15th goal of the season for Arana.



Egara sit second on their own following an important 3-2 win over Club de Campo who are third. Nonetheless, both sides look in good shape for the playoffs along with Atletic Terrassa despite their 4-2 away loss at SPV Complutense. They have three points to spare over Junior FC who beat FC Barcelona 4-2; Junior meet Polo in the next full round of matches on April 23



