Holly MacNeil







Hockey Australia Country Senior teams arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday, March 31 to begin their two week tour of Vietnam and Hong Kong. Their first day on the pitch proved a challenging welcome to the country with incredible heat and humidity making for a tough training session pre-lunch. The afternoon's games were cut short by a torrential downpour and spectacular sound and light show.





In their first real hit out on tour the Wattles played a solid game against the Crescent ladies who had flown in from Singapore and maintained the winning record against this team that they had played in Singapore on previous tours. That was followed up with a dominant performance in a 6 a side game vs the the under strength Vietnam women.



The Venom took on the Vietnam men in a match that they dominated. The men took the opportunity to build their systems and prepare for what is going to be a challenging schedule in Hong Kong later in the tour.



Vietnam hockey is working to establish itself within the SE Asia hockey world and the visit by the country teams will help their 'driver' James Chew in his quest to develop the sport in Vietnam.



Later in the week the Wattles and Venom went on to play in a 6-a-side competition to finalise their preparation for Hong Kong where they will take on the National Teams and a series of club teams.



More updates on the tour in Hong Kong to follow.



Hockey Australia media release