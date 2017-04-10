

Photo Courtesy of Ned Dawson/Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey



HASTINGS, New Zealand - Australia has finished third at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey in Hastings, New Zealand after defeating the U.S. Women's National Team 3 -2 in a penalty shootout. The scores were tied one all at the end of regulation time.





The first half was evenly fought with neither team unduly troubling the respective keepers until late in the half. Australia forced the only penalty corner of the half but the shot hit the pads of USA goalkeeper Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) and rebounded into the field of play. The subsequent shot from Australia went wide to the right of the goal.



It took until the 28th minute before Australia scored the opening goal. A ball across the goalmouth from the right found Kate Hanna unmarked in front of goal and she made no mistake with the shot.



The USA attacked strongly throughout the second spell and was rewarded in the 58th minute when a shot from a penalty corner was saved by the Australian keeper but Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington Del.) was on hand at the left post to flick it into the goal.



That forced the match into a best of five penalty shootout with Australia coming out on top 3 - 2. Goal scorers for Australia were Madi Ratcliffe, Gabi Nance and Kristina Bates while Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.) and Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) were successful for USA.



Half time score: Australia 1, USA 0



Fulltime score: Australia 1 (Kate Hanna) USA 1 (Caitlin Van Sickle)

Penalty shootout: Australia 3 (Madi Ratcliffe, Gabi Nance, Kristina Bates), USA 2 (Erin Matson and Kathleen Sharkey)



Congratulations to USWNT striker Sharkey who achieve a career milestone wearing red, white and blue. The contest marked her 100th international cap for Team USA.





Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, Kat Sharkey and Phil Edwards, USWNT Assistant Coach. Image provided by Edwards



Team USA Player Best and Fairest at the Vantage Hawke’s Festival of Hockey



One of the most sought after prizes at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey is the Robyn Mactaggart Medal.



The medal is awarded to the player judged the Best and Fairest at the four team international tournament.



At the 2017 tournament judges voted 27-year-old forward Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) from Team USA as the winner.



The medal is named in memory of the late Robyn Mactaggart who passed away after a long illness in November 2012 at the age of 44.



Mactaggart was born into a hockey family in Newcastle, Australia. She played club hockey for the Waverly Hockey Club in Victoria and school hockey for Kilvington College in Melbourne.



Her and husband Bruce moved to Hawke’s Bay in 2008. She was a passionate supporter of hockey in Hawkes Bay and had coached both school and junior representative teams in the Bay.



The Robyn Mactaggart medal is hand crafted in sterling silver and designed by Monique Therese in Havelock North.



