India beats Chile in shootout 3-1 in final match of HWL-R2 in Vancouver, full time score remains 1-1.Maria scored for Chile in 5th minutes, Anupa Barla equalized in 41st minutes through penalty corner goal. In shoot out Rani Rampal, Monika and Deepika had successfully converted their attempts in goal. Garcia has scored only goal as 3 other Chilean players fails.





Gold medalists in 6 continental tourneys Indian women are establishing themselves on World map. In Hockey World League Round-2 India became triumphant in all 3 seasons, although it is tier-2 FIH tournaments. Details are:

Year Venue Season Winner Runners Up Score Captain Coach 2013 New Delhi 1 India Japan 2-2* Ritu Rani Neil Hawgood 2015 New Delhi 2 India Poland 3-1 Ritu Rani Roelant Oltmans 2017 Vancouver 3 India Chile 1-1 SO 3-1 Rani Rampal Sjoerd Marijne

*round robin ,by virtue of more wins India won the championships, Japan have played 5,wins-3,drew-2,got additional point by winning shoot out, India wins-4,drew-1.