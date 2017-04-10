Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Victorious Hat trick of Indian eves in Hockey World League Round-2 tourneys

Published on Monday, 10 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 46
View Comments

B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)

India beats Chile in shootout 3-1 in final match of HWL-R2 in Vancouver, full time score remains 1-1.Maria scored for Chile in 5th minutes, Anupa Barla equalized in 41st minutes through penalty corner goal. In shoot out Rani Rampal, Monika and Deepika had successfully converted their attempts in goal. Garcia  has scored only goal as 3 other Chilean players fails.



Gold medalists in 6 continental tourneys Indian women are establishing themselves on World map. In Hockey World League Round-2 India became triumphant in all 3 seasons, although it is tier-2 FIH tournaments. Details are:

Year

Venue

Season

Winner

Runners Up

Score

Captain

Coach

2013

New Delhi

1

India

Japan

2-2*

Ritu Rani

Neil Hawgood

2015

New Delhi

2

India

Poland

3-1

Ritu Rani

Roelant Oltmans

2017

Vancouver

3

India

Chile

1-1 SO 3-1

Rani Rampal

Sjoerd Marijne

 

*round robin ,by virtue of more wins India won the championships, Japan have played 5,wins-3,drew-2,got additional point by winning shoot out, India wins-4,drew-1.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.