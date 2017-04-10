Victorious Hat trick of Indian eves in Hockey World League Round-2 tourneys
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)
India beats Chile in shootout 3-1 in final match of HWL-R2 in Vancouver, full time score remains 1-1.Maria scored for Chile in 5th minutes, Anupa Barla equalized in 41st minutes through penalty corner goal. In shoot out Rani Rampal, Monika and Deepika had successfully converted their attempts in goal. Garcia has scored only goal as 3 other Chilean players fails.
Gold medalists in 6 continental tourneys Indian women are establishing themselves on World map. In Hockey World League Round-2 India became triumphant in all 3 seasons, although it is tier-2 FIH tournaments. Details are:
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Season
|
Winner
|
Runners Up
|
Score
|
Captain
|
Coach
|
2013
|
New Delhi
|
1
|
India
|
Japan
|
2-2*
|
Ritu Rani
|
Neil Hawgood
|
2015
|
New Delhi
|
2
|
India
|
Poland
|
3-1
|
Ritu Rani
|
Roelant Oltmans
|
2017
|
Vancouver
|
3
|
India
|
Chile
|
1-1 SO 3-1
|
Rani Rampal
|
Sjoerd Marijne
*round robin ,by virtue of more wins India won the championships, Japan have played 5,wins-3,drew-2,got additional point by winning shoot out, India wins-4,drew-1.