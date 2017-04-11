Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Mumbai Hockey Association administrator Raju passes away

Published on Tuesday, 11 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 56
MUMBAI: Long-time hockey administrator G R Reddy, fondly known as Raju among the sport's fraternity in the city, breathed his last while undergoing treatment for throat cancer at a hospital on Sunday.



Raju, who died aged 70, is survived by his wife, daughter and son, a release from the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited with which he was associated since 1971, said today.

Raju was also the honorary secretary of the Thane District Hockey Association and the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Hockey Association.

MHAL President, Mangha Singh Bakshi, secretary, Ram Singh Rathor, along with the other Executive Committee and Managing Committee members condoled Raju's death.

"Raju served Mumbai hockey for over 46 years. His death is a great loss for the association and Mumbai hockey," said Bakshi.

"He was like the encyclopedia of the Mumbai Hockey Association," said Rathor.

The Times of India

 

