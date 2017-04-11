BHOPAL: A Indian school team registered a stunning 11-0 win against China in the semifinal of the 5th Asian School Hockey Championship on Monday.





The home team will take on Malaysia in the final. Malaysia beat Singapore 12-1 in the second semifinal.



Mohammad Alishan starred in India's victory with six goals. He scored field goals in the 28th, 32nd, 51st, 66th, 67th and 70th minute of the match. Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (1st minute), Pratap Lakra (18th minute), Akash Ekka (34th minute), Saif Mohammad Khan (43rd minute) and Manip Karketta (68th minute) were the other players who scored in India's emphatic win.



In the 7th and 8th placing match, UAE beat Nepal 6-2 to finish their outing at the championship at the seventh place while Nepal placed eighth.



