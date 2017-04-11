Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Indian school team beat China to enter final of hockey meet

Published on Tuesday, 11 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 61
View Comments

BHOPAL: A Indian school team registered a stunning 11-0 win against China in the semifinal of the 5th Asian School Hockey Championship on Monday.



The home team will take on Malaysia in the final. Malaysia beat Singapore 12-1 in the second semifinal.

Mohammad Alishan starred in India's victory with six goals. He scored field goals in the 28th, 32nd, 51st, 66th, 67th and 70th minute of the match. Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (1st minute), Pratap Lakra (18th minute), Akash Ekka (34th minute), Saif Mohammad Khan (43rd minute) and Manip Karketta (68th minute) were the other players who scored in India's emphatic win.

In the 7th and 8th placing match, UAE beat Nepal 6-2 to finish their outing at the championship at the seventh place while Nepal placed eighth.

The Times of India

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.