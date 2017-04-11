By BRIAN YONGA





Oliver Echenje (left) of Kenya Police vies with Isaack Kamau of Greensharks during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 9, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Former champions Kenya Police maintained their 100 percent after the weekend round of Kenya Hockey Union matches. Police's 1-0 over Greensharks saw them move top of the men's Premier League standing with nine points from three matches.





Greensharks dropped to second spot with seven points after two wins, one draw and a loss.



Wazalendo are up to third place following their 2-1 win over Kenyatta University Vultures. They are tied on seven points with Greensharks but have an inferior goal difference.



Defending champions Strathmore University Gladiators are fourth with five points from a win and two draws while United States International University of Africa complete the top five with four points.



Oliver Echenje’s 13th minute goal was all Police needed to earn maximum points and stay on course to reclaiming the title they lost in 2014. This weekend saw matches adopt the four quarters system in line with International Hockey Federation (FIH) standards but it appears teams will need time to adopt to the new system.



Echenje acknowledged that teams will need time to adopt to the new format.



“It felt like we were playing an unfamiliar game and before we could settle in the match well we ran out of time because the quarters are short compared to the halves we are accustomed to,” Echenje said.



Police had only two short corners while Sharks failed to register a single one.



He added that despite losing numerous chances they created to score more goals he was delighted they secured maximum points.



“We could have scored more goals based on the clear chances created but we were blunt in execution. Even so, I’m glad we got the points and we are now on top of the table standings a position we desire to maintain,” he concluded.



