



A hat-trick by Clydesdale`s set piece expert Danny Cain was the catalyst in his side`s 4-3 victory over third placed Grove Menzieshill in a catch-up game that was moved to Auchenhowie.





The result moved Clydesdale up to eighth place in the table, while Menzieshill are still well established in third spot and qualify for the top four play-offs.



Andrew Allan opened for Clydesdale but the Taysiders were soon 2-1 ahead through Ciaran Crawford from the spot and Ollie James. Cain restored parity from his first penalty corner conversion but Hamish Galt then put Menzieshill 3-2 ahead.



The three points were secured for the Glasgow side with two further set piece strikes by Cain and an odd goal in seven victory.



In the men`s second division it looks like Dundee Wanderers will take the automatic promotion spot with a 12-0 win over bottom side Dundee University, there were six different scorers but Gregor Pearson and Bobby Ralph picked up hat-tricks.



Wanderers are now level with Inverleith, although they have a superior goal difference, but the Taysiders have the luxury of a game in hand.







In the women`s competition Grove Menzieshill moved to within a single point of league leaders Edinburgh University after a 4-1 win over Milne Craig Western at Glasgow Green.



GHK have certainly secured their first division status next year in style with an 8-1 win over Stirling University. They are now six points ahead of second placed Grange with only a single game left. The Glasgow side have had a very successful season with 17 victories in their 19 outings so far.



