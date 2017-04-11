



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the final line-ups for the women’s Hockey World League Semi-Finals following the conclusion of Round 2 and the subsequent update to the women’s FIH Hero World Rankings.





Between 21 June and 2 July 2017, the Stade Fallon in Brussels, Belgium will welcome Italy, Malaysia and Scotland. They qualified from the Hockey World League Round 2 along with Spain and join the reigning Hockey World Cup champions Netherlands, 2014 Asian champions Korea, China, Hockey World League Final 2015 runners-up New Zealand, 2014 Hockey World Cup silver medallists Australia, and hosts Belgium, whose participation in this event was confirmed earlier this year.



The other women’s Hockey World League Semi-Final will take place at Wits Hockey Club in Johannesburg, South Africa between 8-23 July. Joining this event from Round 2 are India, Chile, Ireland and Poland. They will play reigning Hockey Champions Trophy and Hockey World League champions Argentina, England – who will include many of the Rio 2016 gold medallist athletes who represented Great Britain, Rio 2016 bronze medallists Germany, Japan, reigning Pan American champions USA and hosts South Africa, winners of the 2015 African Hockey Championship.



These latest women’s qualifiers were allocated to each event based on their position within the FIH Hero World Rankings which were updated following the conclusion of Round 2 this morning. This latest update eliminated points earned by nations during 2013 as well as reducing the number of points all nations earned in 2014 and 2016.For the updated women’s FIH Hero World Rankings, click here.



The top teams from Brussels and Johannesburg will qualify for two of hockey’s showcase events – the Women’s Hockey World League Final 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand, and the Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 in England.



Depending on final standings, teams will be awarded FIH Hero World Ranking points, which will prove crucial in relation to qualification for future events. Fans can therefore expect to witness some action-packed hockey full of excitement and drama during the Semi-Finals.



FIH is now finalising the event schedules with partners and will announce shortly. For those looking to attend the Semi-Final in Brussels however, tickets for all sessions, including the all-important classification matches, can be purchased here.



The finalised event schedule for the men’s Hockey World League Semi-Final in London, England was also confirmed earlier today. There hosts England, Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina, reigning European champions Netherlands, Asian champions India, Pakistan, Korea and Round 2 qualifiers Canada, Malaysia, China and Scotland will take part in the event. More information about the schedule and ticket/hospitality packages can be found here.



To keep up to date with all the latest news relating to these events over the coming months, visit FIH.ch



Hockey World League Semi-Finals

10 teams will take part in each Semi-Final. They are comprised of the hosts plus five teams who qualify based on their FIH Hero World Ranking, whilst the remaining four teams qualified through Hockey World League Round 2 events which took place between January and April 2017. In total, 20 men’s and 20 women’s teams will be taking part in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals.



WOMEN’S Hockey World League Semi-Finals

Brussels, Belgium (21 June – 2 July 2017)

Pool A: Netherlands; China; Korea; Italy; Scotland.

Pool B: Australia; New Zealand; Belgium; Spain; Malaysia

Tickets: here



Johannesburg, South Africa (8-23 July 2017)

Pool A: England; Germany; Japan; Ireland; Poland.

Pool B: Argentina; USA; South Africa; India; Chile.



MEN’S Hockey World League Semi-Finals

London, England (15-25 June 2017):

Pool A: Argentina; England; Korea; Malaysia; China.

Pool B: Netherlands; India; Pakistan; Canada; Scotland.

Tickets: here



Johannesburg, South Africa (8-23 July 2017)

Pool A: Australia, New Zealand; Spain; Japan; France.

Pool B: Germany; Belgium South Africa; Ireland; Egypt.



