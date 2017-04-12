BHOPAL: Alishan Mohammad and Pratap Lakra scored a brace each as India emerged champion at the 5th Asian School Hockey Championship with a convincing 5-1 win over Malaysia in the final on Tuesday.





Alishan continued to have a good outing in the Championship as he gave India an early lead with a stunning field goal in the 12th minute.



India's next two goals came in the 20th and 23rd minute when Lakra successfully converted a penalty corner and a penalty stroke respectively.



Though Malaysia scored a field goal through Akhimullah Anuar Esook M in the 32nd minute, India school's Alishan Mohammad scored his second goal of the match in the 34th minute and earned his team a comfortable 4-1 lead at half-time.



Maninder Singh scored in the 38th minute while the team's defenders did well to keep Malaysia from scoring another goal to end the match with a stunning 5-1 victory and enthrall the home crowd. Malaysia had to settle for a second place finish.



In the match for third and fourth place, Singapore beat China 3-1 in a nail-biting shootout after the two teams ended the regulation time in a 1-1 stalemate.



The Times of India