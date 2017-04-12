ADAM POULOPOULOS





Jamal Crawford-Spellacey strikes the ball. Planet Hockey



Jamal Crawford-Spellacey is a busy man.



The Paraparaumu College year 12 student was part of the New Zealand Maori hockey side that finished third in the National Affiliates Tournament in Hawke's Bay last week.





For the rest of the season the midfielder will focus on playing every Friday and Sunday, for his college first XI and the Kapiti Hockey Club's top men's side, as well as commitments with the Capital under-18 training squad and NZ Maori.





Jamal Crawford-Spellacey approaches goal. Planet Hockey



His focus is on hockey, but he played shortstop for his school's softball team, which finished tied for 11th at the national division two championships the week before the affiliates tournament.



Crawford-Spellacey gained Maori selection after being promoted from the Maori under-21 side, due to player unavailability.





The NZ Maori team. Planet Hockey



He started all five games. Opposition included a national seniors XI, made up of National Hockey League players, Poverty Bay, an NZ Barbarians team, and a Hawke's Bay team.



The NZ Maori lost their first four games, before thrashing Poverty Bay 5-1 in the third-fourth playoff.



Crawford-Spellacey said he was delighted to get the opportunity. "I was pretty honoured. I was kind of starstruck with the whole situation."



He enjoyed playing with and against experienced players, especially NZ Maori goalkeeper Harley Kopa, who he said was one of their best players at the tournament.



"I look up to him and his leadership skills."



Crawford-Spellacey first played hockey at the now-defunct Kapiti Christian School when he was four. He has gained Wellington age-group representative honours since the age of 9.



"It's like a second home to me, the hockey turf," he said.



His goals were to reach the Black Sticks side, and play grade hockey in Belgium.



His next big assignment is a quadrangular college tournament in Carterton next week.



The affiliates tournament was part of the Festival of Hockey, which also included an international four-nation women's tournament, won by New Zealand, and a secondary school girls' tournament, won by Diocesan School for Girls.



Stuff