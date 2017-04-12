Carli Koch







The Investec Hockey Academy led by Shelley Russell aims to improve local players’ performance at all levels through a multidimensional and holistic approach.





Russell, South African striker Sulette Damons, SA men’s coach Fabian Booysen, SA women’s coach Sheldon Roston, Southerns men Marc de Jager and Southerns player Luke Sanan, provided a high-quality environment that set a new standard in hockey training and tuition at Curro Nelspruit over the weekend.





Sulette Damons.



The academy also enabled its participants to reach their full potential as players.



Russell made her debut on the South African women’s team in 2006, and during her eight years of international competition, she has played over 260 caps for her country.



She had the privilege of taking part in two Olympic Games, three Hockey World Cups, and once in the Commonwealth Games, among her many other international tournaments.



“Not being able to compete in Rio was a huge setback for the team. I have reached a point in my life where I want to settle down and start a family, but maybe I still have one or two more Olympic Games in me,” said Russell.



The hockey superstar said the academy provides a platform where she can share her passion and the knowledge she has acquired throughout her career.



“Focusing on the development side of hockey is an incredible privilege, as I hope to inspire and create passion among young hockey players across the country.”



Curro is known for hosting various clinics for local players with the objective of it awarding opportunities for them to maximise individual and team potential.



“It was a privilege to have players of such a high calibre joining Curro. Each and every player gained a lot of experience and are ready for the season ahead. We aim to present more clinics in the future,” said director of hockey at Curro, Nika Nel.



