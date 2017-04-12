



Bob de Voogd says that the new HC Oranje-Rood crowd has the potential to be even bigger than the passionate crowd that supported Oranje-Zwart before their merger with EMHC.





The Eindhoven club hosts its first major tournament since joining forces but the OZ contingent are no strangers to the Euro Hockey League, hosting the KO16 and FINAL4 in 2014 before winning the competition in 2015.



De Voogd was the star man in that victory, scoring an iconic winning shoot-out in an amazing end-game against UHC Hamburg that lasted over half an hour.



It means that he was the obvious choice to take centre-stage as the EHL poster-boy for this edition of the KO16 and he has been front and centre with his “Bob on Tour” videos, something he has loved being part of.



“It's awesome to have the EHL at our new club, HC Oranje-Rood!” he said about having the competition coming to town. “With our new facilities, we have a club that is ready to host big games, so we are really pleased to have the opportunity to host the EHL again.



“The role I play as 'EHL ambassador' is very exciting for me. I have learned a lot about hosting a big tournament like the EHL. It's incredible how many people, both professionals and volunteers, are working hard to organise an amazing four days of hockey!”



And he expects to play his part in front of a boisterous crowd, full of passion for hockey.



“At OZ, we always had a fantastic and really big crowd. Our new club Oranje-Rood is even bigger so I hope a lot of people will come and support us again.



“For us as a team, and for me as a player, it is great to play in front of thousands of people. Hockey in Eindhoven is an important sport. Last year we celebrated our national title together with PSV football in the main square of Eindhoven.



“40,000 people were singing and partying. For a hockey team to be part of such a celebration means a lot. It was an insane feeling. Hopefully, we can make Eindhoven proud again.”



And he hopes that passion can help propel him – and his team mates – all the way to the Alain Danet Trophy as he did in 2015, something that he will never forget.



“Thanks to the EHL showing the video of my last shoot-out, I think back on it a lot! It was probably one of the craziest games I have played. But scoring the final goal and winning the EHL title was such an amazing feeling. For me, personally, of course but for the whole club especially. It truly felt like it was time to win in it, and we did!”



Standing in their way in Eindhoven this week is a date with AH&BC Amsterdam, the side they beat to the Dutch title a year ago. It is one of the toughest draws they could have encountered but de Voogd says he loves the challenge.



“I love playing against Amsterdam. They like to play attacking hockey and have some world-class players in their team. But, so do we!



“I think it's going to be an open, attacking game with a lot of action. It's going to be close but that makes it fun to play! Bring it on!”



Euro Hockey League media release