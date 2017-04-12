



Real Club de Polo’s Sander Baart is looking forward to a surprise return to the Euro Hockey League this week, one which was not in his plans last summer until a registration glitch and an opportunistic move realigned his season.





The Dutch international was bound for Royal Antwerp after a hugely successful spell with Oranje Zwart where he won both the EHL and the Hoofdklasse.



“My plan was to play for Royal Antwerp for the next years, the club where I started to play hockey,” he told the EHL website. “But, because of an administration error, I was not put on the players list on time and therefore was not approved by the Belgium Federation to play in their league this season.”



In stepped Polo whose Spanish season had not started at the time, allowing him to move rather than spend a season out of the game.



“Real Club de Polo had already shown intrest in me the season before and, lucky for me, they still were. So, the same week we announced the transfer, I was playing the first league game for Polo.”



Since then, the Barcelona club has been in immaculate form, winning the Spanish Honor Division regular season with an unbeaten run of 13 wins and three draws. They also have a Copa del Rey title and are assured of a return visit to the EHL no matter what happens in the Spanish playoffs.



“The Spanish Cup and the face we are performing well in the league is giving us a lot of confidence. But we also know that to perform good in the EHL is more difficult and we will have to face and beat the best teams in Europe to be successful. Everybody of Polo is looking forward to realise this challenge.”



Indeed, the EHL challenge is to earn Polo’s first place in the FINAL4 since 2010 when they ended up fourth. They face Polish champions WKS Grunwald Poznan in the KO16 on Friday at 15.00 (CET) with a potential date with either SV Kampong or Rot-Weiss Koln on the line.



It’s a chance he did not anticipate but one that he is looking for, especially in a team that features many stars including Olympic gold medalists Pedro Ibarra, Lucas Vila and Matias Rey as well as a series of Spanish internationals. They will, however, be without Xavi Lleonart who is injured.



Baart also gets to play in Eindhoven where he enjoyed so much success.



“It is gonna be great to play in Eindhoven again. They have proven they can host an amazing EHL in the past and I am sure we can expect that again from Oranje Rood. They have a new beautiful infrastructure that will only improve the EHL experience!



“Every year you want to play in the EHL. It’s such a pleasure and an honour to been giving such an awesome platform to prove yourself against the best teams in Europe and having the opportunity to win it!



“Its gonna be my fifth time to play, and I have reached two finals, one semi-final and one quarter-final. The best memory was winning it, of course, in 2015.



“One of my memories is also that every season, there has always been a game that ended up with shoot-outs. I hope with Polo, it will not come to shoot outs again and we will be able to win are matches in normal playing time.”



Despite some losses in those endgames, Baart says that he played some of his best matches in those tight battles.



“The final game against Harvestehuder in 2014 was one of the most fun games I have played. That’s maybe strange to say because we lost the shoot out but we played in our club, Oranje Zwart, and we had so many supporters and the atmosphere was amazing!



“In my opinion it was one of the best games we ever played with Oranje Zwart. We created a lot of chances but the goalkeeper [Tobias] Walter was having a super game and he was the reason why they won that year.”



As for his least favourite games, it serves as something of a warning for WKS Grunwald Poznan.



“My worst memory is from my first EHL; we had a great KO16, beating Polo and Bloemendaal and made it to the FINAL4, facing easy opponents. In our minds, we already were EHL champion after winning the KO16 and then ended up losing two games and coming fourth. We felt really bad and stupid that we underestimated the other teams!”



Euro Hockey League media release