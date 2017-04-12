



WKS Grunwald Poznan completed their pre-EHL preparations with a comprehensive 9-1 win over second placed KS Pomorzanin Torun.





It was a special occasion for the military clubs as they got to play on their state-of-the-art new turf in Poznan, the first time they have played a home league match in seven years.



While the general play was reasonably even, Grunwald nailed most of their chances. They took the lead via Pawel Bratkowski in the ninth minute before Michal Kasprzyk and Artur Mikula making it 3-0 before Pomorzanin got one back.



But two further goals each from Artur Mikula, Karol Majchrzak and Tomasz Marcinkowski stretched out a huge win.



They will hope that it provides a positive base for the Polish side as they look forward to the challenge of meeting Real Club de Polo in the KO16, aiming for a first KO8 place for a team from their country.



Grunwald currently lead the second stage of the Polish league by three points from Pomorzanin with a game in hand. They won all nine games in the first phase of the season which subsequently split into a top and bottom half which began in April.



Euro Hockey League media release