



Red Bull is giving extra wings to the Euro Hockey League this season as they join forces with the world’s best club hockey competition.





The energy drinks company comes on board for an initial one-year deal and will provide products for the athletes, starting at the EHL KO16 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands from April 14 to 17.



Speaking about the link-up, SV Kampong’s Robbert Kemperman – an EHL winner in 2016 – said of the new link: “For the last year, I have received support from Red Bull; a fantastic product and a beautiful brand with strong values which comes back in many different sports.



“It is great to see that Red Bull is now also putting energy into the EHL. Winning the EHL title last year was very special to have experienced myself and we are aiming to do it once again this year.”



EHF President Marijke Fleuren said of Red Bull's involvement with the EHL: "I am very happy to hear that Red Bull will join us from now on. Red Bull will give us the energy we need to 'survive' the upcoming, breathtaking matches. Red Bull, welcome on board with the EHL!"



The Euro Hockey League KO16 begins on Friday at the home of HC Oranje-Rood with 16 of the continent’s best hockey clubs battling it out over 12 knock-out games across four days.



They are looking to win through to the FINAL4 of the EHL which will take place in Antwerp in June where the 10th champion of the competition will be decided.



Every game will be broadcasted live on www.ehlhockey.tv while television coverage has already been confirmed in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, South Africa and Australia.



Euro Hockey League media release