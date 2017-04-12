Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: In a move aimed at trying out fresh talent on the international stage, Indian hockey team's chief coach Roelant Oltmans on Tuesday named four debutants in the 18-member squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.





In all, seven junior players have made it to the team to be led by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. The four new faces - goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, Gurinder Singh, Sumit and Manpreet - will be joined by Harmanpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh and Mandeep Singh. Barring Karkera, the others were part of the national team which won the junior World Cup in Lucknow last year.



Among the regular squad members who failed to find a place for the first international tournament of the season, to be held in Ipoh (Malaysia) from April 27, are Kothajit Singh, SK Uthappa, Nikkin Thimmaiah and Ramandeep Singh apart from experienced defender Birendra Lakra.



With new players, fresh ideas too will be implemented in Malaysia. "This tournament is not the most important for us. The most important thing will be to showcase our talent. The team is trying out new things game-wise and mentally and we want to test ourselves at the Azlan Shah before we embark on big tournaments," revealed Oltmans.



Oltmans was quick to point out that since a winning combination for prime events in 2018 was being identified, not much should be read into the situation. "This is a one-time tournament where we will test players and give them international exposure," explained the Dutchman.



Squad



Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh (C), Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Pardeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Midfielders: Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sumit, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (VC), Harjeet Singh, Manpreet; Forwards: SV Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Affan Yousuf, Akashdeep Singh.



