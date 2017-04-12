5 returning Kookaburras



Holly MacNeil







Hockey Australia today announced the 18 man Kookaburras team who will descend upon Ipoh, Malaysia later this month to take part in the annual Azlan Shah Cup.





Returning to the team for the first time in 2017 is Kookaburras veteran Eddie Ockenden, along with Dylan Wotherspoon who both return from a stint playing in Europe, Matt Swann who will make his international come-back after rehabilitating from a broken foot suffered in mid-2016 and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallists Andrew Charter and Andrew Philpott.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “The team we have selected for Azlan Shah is slightly different to the team who competed in Darwin; the reason being that we would like to give as many players as possible the opportunity to show their ability at an international level before we make the team selection for the World League Semi-finals.



“The players we have coming in are long standing Kookaburras, and we would like to see them play in the team structure that we have as a result of new players being selected to the 2017 squad.



“The Azlan Shah Cup is a competition which Australia has traditionally been invited to, and it provides good competition for us, so it will be interesting to see how our new look side fares against our opponents in the hot climate of Malaysia.”



The Kookaburras will depart for Malaysia on Monday, 24 April 2017.



Kookaburras Azlan Shah Team

Athlete (Hometown/State)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Mark Knowles (Rockhampton, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Edward Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Andrew Philpott (Melbourne, VIC)

Joshua Pollard (Melbourne, VIC)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *plays for WA

Matthew Willis (Tamworth, NSW)

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *plays for QLD



Kookaburras Azlan Shah Match Schedule

29 April: AUS v NZL 6.05pm AWST / 8.05pm AEST

30 April: AUS v MAS 8.35pm AWST / 10.35pm AEST

2 May: AUS v IND 4.05pm AWST / 6.05pm AEST

3 May: AUS v GBR 6.05pm AWST / 8.05pm AEST

5 May: AUS v JPN 6.05pm AWST / 8.05pm AEST

6 May: Finals



Hockey Australia media release