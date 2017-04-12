Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Know the Men teams of World Cup Qualifier (HWL-Round 3 SF)

Published on Wednesday, 12 April 2017 10:00
Record holder Pakistan has to cross all the hurdles in London to back in World Cup

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

16 teams would be in fray in the 14th edition of World Cup (men) scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar (India) in Nov-Dec 2018.



Thus only 4 teams to be eliminated from HWL-SF of 20 teams. Scotland, China and Egypt have never played in World Cup.

Ireland and France will like to return in World Cup after 28 years.

Most World Cup title has been won by Pakistan- four times. However green shirts were not seen in the last World Cup (Hague-2014).In Johor Bahru HWL-SF in 2013, Pakistan topped the pool, but lost the quarter final by 3-4 to South Korea after once leading 3-2. Ultimately green shirts finished 7th in the tourney. In Asia Cup (2013) they lost in SF to Korea and kept out themselves from World Cup for the first time in history. We hope that in London they cross all the hurdles to play World Cup. Here are statistical highlights of all 20 men team:

WR

Team

App

Best Finish

Last Played-(Rank)

Venue-London (June 15-25,2017)

Pool A

1

Argentina

12

1 Bronze(2014)

2014(3)

7

England

12

1 Silver(1986)

2014(4)

12

South Korea

6

4th(2002 , 2006)

2014(10)

14

Malaysia

7

4th(1975)

2014(12)

18

China

0

0

0

Pool B

4

Netherlands

13

3 Gold(1973,90,98)

2014(2)

6

India

13

1 Gold(1975)

2014(9)

11

Canada

5

8th(1998)

2010(11)

13

Pakistan

12

4 Gold(1971,78,82,94)

2010(12)

23

Scotland

0

0

0

Venue- Johannesburg(July 8-23,2017)

Pool A

2

Australia

12

3 Gold(1986,2010,2014)

2014(1)

8

New Zealand

9

7th(1973,75,82,2014)

2014(7)

10

Spain

13

2 Silver(1971 , 1998)

2014(8)

16

Japan

4

9th(1971 , 2006)

2006(9)

17

France

2

7th(1971 , 1990)

1990(7)

Pool B

3

Germany

13

2 Gold(2002 , 2006)

2014(6)

5

Belgium

5

5th(2014)

2014(5)

9

Ireland

2

12th(1978 , 1990)

1990(12)

15

South Africa

5

10th(2010)

2014(11)

19

Egypt

0

0

0

