Record holder Pakistan has to cross all the hurdles in London to back in World Cup



By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



16 teams would be in fray in the 14th edition of World Cup (men) scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar (India) in Nov-Dec 2018.





Thus only 4 teams to be eliminated from HWL-SF of 20 teams. Scotland, China and Egypt have never played in World Cup.



Ireland and France will like to return in World Cup after 28 years.



Most World Cup title has been won by Pakistan- four times. However green shirts were not seen in the last World Cup (Hague-2014).In Johor Bahru HWL-SF in 2013, Pakistan topped the pool, but lost the quarter final by 3-4 to South Korea after once leading 3-2. Ultimately green shirts finished 7th in the tourney. In Asia Cup (2013) they lost in SF to Korea and kept out themselves from World Cup for the first time in history. We hope that in London they cross all the hurdles to play World Cup. Here are statistical highlights of all 20 men team:

WR Team App Best Finish Last Played-(Rank) Venue-London (June 15-25,2017) Pool A 1 Argentina 12 1 Bronze(2014) 2014(3) 7 England 12 1 Silver(1986) 2014(4) 12 South Korea 6 4th(2002 , 2006) 2014(10) 14 Malaysia 7 4th(1975) 2014(12) 18 China 0 0 0 Pool B 4 Netherlands 13 3 Gold(1973,90,98) 2014(2) 6 India 13 1 Gold(1975) 2014(9) 11 Canada 5 8th(1998) 2010(11) 13 Pakistan 12 4 Gold(1971,78,82,94) 2010(12) 23 Scotland 0 0 0 Venue- Johannesburg(July 8-23,2017) Pool A 2 Australia 12 3 Gold(1986,2010,2014) 2014(1) 8 New Zealand 9 7th(1973,75,82,2014) 2014(7) 10 Spain 13 2 Silver(1971 , 1998) 2014(8) 16 Japan 4 9th(1971 , 2006) 2006(9) 17 France 2 7th(1971 , 1990) 1990(7) Pool B 3 Germany 13 2 Gold(2002 , 2006) 2014(6) 5 Belgium 5 5th(2014) 2014(5) 9 Ireland 2 12th(1978 , 1990) 1990(12) 15 South Africa 5 10th(2010) 2014(11) 19 Egypt 0 0 0

