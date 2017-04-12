Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Malaysia on a tricky path to reach World Cup Hockey Finals

Published on Wednesday, 12 April 2017 10:00
View Comments


Logan: ‘All the games will be tough as we’ll be meeting higher-ranked teams.’

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are in for a tough time in their bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup Hockey Finals.



In yesterday’s draw released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the World League Semi-Final at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London from June 15-25, world No. 14 Malaysia have been drawn with No. 1 and Olympic champions Argentina, South Korea (No. 12), China (No. 18) and hosts England (No. 7) in Group A.

Reigning European champions Holland (No. 4) are in Group B with Asian champions India (No. 6), Canada (No. 11), Pakistan (No. 13) and Scotland (No. 23).

Malaysia, who qualified for the Semi-Final after winning the Second Round in Bangladesh last month, will kick-off their campaign against Argentina on June 16 followed by England (June 17), South Korea (June 19) and China.

Only the top eight teams qualify for the 16-team Finals in Bhubaneswar, India.

The other eight teams will come from the second Semi-Final at the Wits Hockey Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 8-23.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) chief executive officer K. Logan Raj believes Stephen van Huizen’s charges will put up a stiff challenge to see Malaysia qualify for the Finals.

“All the games will be tough as we’ll be meeting higher-ranked teams.

“But I am confident the players will put up a solid performance,” said Logan.

The Star of Malaysia

