





The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the finalised schedule for the Women’s FINTRO Hockey World League Semi-Final 2017 in Brussels, Belgium following the allocation of Round 2 qualifiers yesterday.





With at least four matches taking place each day, fans will be treated to eight days of non-stop magic as the world’s best women’s teams go head to head as they bid to qualify for the Hockey World League Final, taking place in Auckland, New Zealand in November, and the Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 in England.



The Stade Fallon in Belgium’s capital city will welcome 10 of the world’s best women’s teams between 21 June and 2 July who will compete for qualification for both events.



Hockey World Cup champions Netherlands (ranked number 1 in the FIH Hero World Rankings), 2014 Hockey World Cup silver medallists Australia (4), Hockey World League Final 2015 runners-up New Zealand (5), China (8), reigning Asian champions Korea (9), Spain (10), hosts Belgium (14), Italy (16), Scotland (17) and Malaysia (22) will all be participating in Brussels.



Several exciting fixtures have been thrown up following confirmation of the Pools, with Netherlands, China, Korea, Italy and Scotland competing in Pool A and Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Spain and Malaysia in Pool B.



There’s many more fascinating matches throughout the week, with the full schedule published on the official event website here.



The Hockey World League, composed of four rounds and played over two years, shines a spotlight on the sport around the world. Even the smallest hockey-playing nations have the opportunity to write their own chapter in hockey’s history books. Brussels provides the perfect stage for these nations dreams to become reality in what is a crucial event in hockey’s international calendar.



The Hockey World League



10 teams will take part in each Semi-Final. They are comprised of the hosts plus five teams who qualify based on their FIH Hero World Ranking and four teams qualified through Hockey World League Round 2 events. In total, 20 men’s and 20 women’s teams will be taking part in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals.



Hero World Ranking points, which can influence qualification for future events, will be awarded to all teams depending on their final standing at this event.



WOMEN’S Hockey World League Semi-Finals

Brussels, Belgium (21 June – 2 July 2017)

Pool A: Netherlands; China; Korea; Italy; Scotland.

Pool B: Australia; New Zealand; Belgium; Spain; Malaysia

Johannesburg, South Africa (8-23 July 2017)

Pool A: England; Germany; Japan; Ireland; Poland.

Pool B: Argentina; USA; South Africa; India; Chile.



MEN’S Hockey World League Semi-Finals

London, England (15-25 June 2017):

Pool A: Argentina; England; Korea; Malaysia; China.

Pool B: Netherlands; India; Pakistan; Canada; Scotland.

Johannesburg, South Africa (8-23 July 2017)

Pool A: Australia, New Zealand; Spain; Japan; France.

Pool B: Germany; Belgium South Africa; Ireland; Egypt.



