PHF to be handed excessive funds for hockey uplift: Pirzada

Published on Thursday, 13 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
ISLAMABAD  - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Olympian Shahbaz Senior met with Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister Riaz Pirzada and PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday. 



It was after a long time that Brig Khalid started public meetings, as he recovered from long illness. He informed the minister about the steps taken by the federation for promotion of hockey and also informed him about starting state-of-the-art hockey academy in Islamabad. 

The minister lauded the steps taken by Brig Khalid and Shahbaz Senior and promised about changing the astroturf of Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium soon. He also promised to take every step to take Pakistan hockey back to old glory days and promised to provide excessive funds to the PHF so that they might go ahead with their plans. 

The minister also acknowledged the fact that use of latest technology was must and emphasised the need of working on modern-day training methods. “I hope soon the nation will hear very positive news about hockey and Pakistan will start prodding positive results in international events,” Pirzada added. 

The Nation

