NEW DELHI: Bhopal's Aishbagh stadium will host the seventh Indian Junior National Hockey Championship (Men) 'B' division from April 14 to 22.





The tournament will witness 25 teams competing in eight pools. The finalists are guaranteed an automatic promotion to the 'A' division.



The defending champions of the 'B' division The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd beat Hockey Maharashtra in last year's final.



This year's championship occupies greater significance, thanks to the recent upsurge of Indian hockey over the past year. India's success at the Junior Men World Cup, coupled with consistent performances by the senior men and women teams have raised the profile of the sport in the country.



"The Junior Nationals for men are one of the highlights of our calendar year. The tournament shows us the strength and the depth of the grassroot system and forms a basis for future selection to the national teams," Hockey India secretary general Md Mushtaque Ahmed said.



"The hosts Bhopal have history for producing great hockey players, teams and academies and I have no doubt the tournament will be a rousing success."



Hockey Mizoram will take on Kerala Hockey in the opening match of the tournament on April 14.



The Times of India