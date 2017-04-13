Indian eves are likely to get berth in World Cup



By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



There will be 16 teams in fray in 14th edition of World Cup, scheduled to be held in London in July 2018. Thus only 4 teams to be eliminated from HWL-SF of 20 teams.





Malaysia, Poland and Chile have never played in World Cup. It hopes that India will be in World Cup after missing Hague (2014).



In 2013 Rotterdam World Cup Qualifier (HWL-R3 SF) India failed miserably as ace striker Rani Rampal was not in the team. Now Rani (191 caps, 111 goals) is in team as a captain. Thus Indian women are likely to get berth in World Cup (2018).



Azure Italian also have fair chance to play World Cup after 42 years. Here are statistical highlights of all 20 women team:

WR Team App Best Finish Last Played-(Rank) Venue-Brussels (June 21-July 2,2017) Pool A 1 Netherlands 13 7 Gold(1974,78,83,86,90,2006,14) 2014(1) 8 China 7 1 Bronze(2002) 2014(6) 9 South Korea 7 1 Bronze(1990) 2014(7) 16 Italy 1 10th(1976) 1976(10) 17 Scotland 4 8th(1983) 2002(12) Pool B 4 Australia 10 2 Gold(1994,98) 2014(2) 5 New Zealand 7 4th(1986) 2014(5) 10 Spain 10 4th(2006) 2010(12) 14 Belgium 5 1 Bronze(1978) 2014(12) 22 Malaysia 0 0 0 Venue- Johannesburg(July 8-23,2017) Pool A 2 England 9 1 Bronze(2010) 2014(11) 7 Germany 13 2 Gold(1976,81) 2014(8) 11 Japan 7 5th(2006) 2014(10) 15 Ireland 3 11th(1994) 2002(15) 18 Poland 0 0 0 Pool B 3 Argentina 13 2 Gold(2002, 2010) 2014(3) 6 USA 8 1 Bronze(1994) 2014(4) 12 India 6 4th(1974) 2010(9) 13 South Africa 5 7th(1998) 2014(9) 20 Chile 0 0 0

Fieldhockey.com