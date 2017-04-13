Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Know the Women teams of World Cup Qualifier (HWL-Round 3 SF)

Published on Thursday, 13 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 26
Indian eves are likely to get berth in World Cup

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

There will be 16 teams in fray in 14th edition of World Cup, scheduled to be held in London in July 2018. Thus only 4 teams to be eliminated from HWL-SF of 20 teams.



Malaysia, Poland and Chile have never played in World Cup. It hopes that India will be in World Cup after missing Hague (2014).

In 2013 Rotterdam World Cup Qualifier (HWL-R3 SF) India failed miserably as ace striker Rani Rampal was not in the team. Now Rani (191 caps, 111 goals) is in team as a captain. Thus Indian women are likely to get berth in World Cup (2018).

Azure Italian also have fair chance to play World Cup after 42 years. Here are statistical highlights of all 20 women team:

WR

Team

App

Best Finish

Last Played-(Rank)

Venue-Brussels (June 21-July 2,2017)

Pool A

1

Netherlands

13

7 Gold(1974,78,83,86,90,2006,14)

2014(1)

8

China

7

1 Bronze(2002)

2014(6)

9

South Korea

7

1 Bronze(1990)

2014(7)

16

Italy

1

10th(1976)

1976(10)

17

Scotland

4

8th(1983)

2002(12)

Pool B

4

Australia

10

2 Gold(1994,98)

2014(2)

5

New Zealand

7

4th(1986)

2014(5)

10

Spain

10

4th(2006)

2010(12)

14

Belgium

5

1 Bronze(1978)

2014(12)

22

Malaysia

0

0

0

Venue- Johannesburg(July 8-23,2017)

Pool A

2

England

9

1 Bronze(2010)

2014(11)

7

Germany

13

2 Gold(1976,81)

2014(8)

11

Japan

7

5th(2006)

2014(10)

15

Ireland

3

11th(1994)

2002(15)

18

Poland

0

0

0

Pool B

3

Argentina

13

2 Gold(2002, 2010)

2014(3)

6

USA

8

1 Bronze(1994)

2014(4)

12

India

6

4th(1974)

2010(9)

13

South Africa

5

7th(1998)

2014(9)

20

Chile

0

0

0

 

