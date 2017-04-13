Holly MacNeil







The Hockey Australia Country teams arrived in Hong Kong on Friday after a successful week in Vietnam.





Their match schedule hit off the following day with fixtures against the Hong Kong national teams. Hong Kong is preparing for the upcoming All China Games and were keen to perform well.



In what was an entertaining game, the Wattles proved too strong for their local counterparts and finished 5-0 victors. The locals were not without their opportunities but were denied by the resolute Wattles defence. The game was played a fast pace and highlighted the thorough preparation undertaken by the Wattles.



The Aussie Venom also proved victorious with a 4-1 score line against the Hong Kong men’s team. The locals scored in the opening minutes setting the scene for an exciting and hard fought game. Both teams displayed a high level of skill and commitment and it was a strong second quarter that set up the result for the Venom.



The remaining four games of the Hong Kong leg of the tour are against local clubs that feature strong expat contingents including quite a few Aussies. The Aussie Country teams anticipate a testing week ahead on the pitch.



Hockey Australia media release