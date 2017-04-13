BENGALURU: Three international players who have one thing in common - an abrupt end to their international careers - are trying to chart a new course in their hockey careers. Following former captain Arjun Halappa's appointment as assistant coach, former drag-flicker Jugraj Singh and 2012 London Olympics skipper Bharat Chetri (goalkeeper) have joined the Indian camp at SAI, South Centre in similar roles.





Chetri, who faced the axe after the London Games, said he was looking to give back to the sport which is an integral part of his life. The 35-year-old, who joined the camp at the beginning of the month, said, "It feels good to be in the camp in a different role now. The sport has given me a lot and I believe I can give something back by helping youngsters."



Having played alongside current skipper and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for almost 10 years, Chetri believes their personal rapport makes it easier for them to work together. "We've known each other since 2003 when he was with the junior team and I was in the senior camp. We are working together on a few flaws in his game. We discuss the nuances of the game and also on how to help the younger players," said Chetri.



The Times of India