Goalkeeper-captain Sreejesh says medal is priority but coach Oltmans fields an experimental side for the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.



By Aravind Suchindran,



India has picked six members from the Junior Hockey World Cup winning side in their 18-man squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, the first international competition of the season which gets underway in Ipoh, Malaysia, on April 29.





Of the six, three from the junior World Cup side will make their debut with the senior team, while head coach Roelant Oltmans also named a fourth debutant in goalkeeper Suraj Karkera. Defender Gurinder Singh and midfielders Sumit and Manpreet are the other three debutants. Harmanpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh and Mandeep Singh, part of the Junior WC side, also figure in the team as Oltmans looks to the future.



Dutchman Oltmans hopes to experiment with an eye on the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London in June. However, he admits he’s careful not to mix it with the target of the team for the tournament, which is to win a medal.



“Every tournament we go in with the same target — to win a medal,” he said. “I can’t say we’ll win everywhere we go. What do we do? We go with aggression, have a good mental approach and it’s a test for ourselves. We need to learn where we are going wrong because it’s not the most important tournament. But the guys will give their maximum in every match and go with the right amount of energy.”



But how will Oltmans balance the two things — transition and medal prospects — in a tournament that also features top sides like Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Great Britain, apart from hosts Malaysia? His captain and goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, feels that trying out new things in this event should not come at the cost of a medal. “If you know where you stand, you can predict medal prospects. Our first priority is the medal and not experimenting too much at the cost of it. The players have to give minimum 70 per cent consistently in all their matches,” Sreejesh said.



Oltmans though has his answer. He says the core group will remain intact while fresh blood will be pumped in whenever required.



“Core of our senior team is always there in any tournament but it’s good for juniors from the 2016 squad to get new opportunities to showcase their talent,” he said on Tuesday. “We have a good core group now. We have to find which places can be exchanged. We played the final last year. We have to find out our combinations for the major tournaments. Whether they’re 18 or 32, it doesn’t matter. I look into their performance. That’s where we need to see how they perform in the Azlan Shah Cup. The best will join us for the World Cup next year of course. Look at Jamie Dwyer of Australia, he played till about the age of 37. Everyone has a chance in this group.”



India’s matches

April 29: vs Great Britain; April 30: vs New Zealand; May 2: vs Australia; May 3: vs Japan; May 5: vs Malaysia; May 6: Final



Bharat Chettri is goalkeeper coach



Former India goalkeeper Bharat Chettri, now 35, is part of the Indian team support staff as the goalkeeper coach. Chettri was in line for the job after other former internationals Arjun Halappa and Jugraj Singh were appointed as assistant coaches. He joined the team 10 days ago. But while Halappa and Jugraj will travel to Malaysia with the team, Chettri will not go along.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh (captain), Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Pardeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet, Gurinder Singh; Midfielders: Chinglensana, Sumit, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (vicecaptain), Harjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh; Forwards: SV Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Affan Yousuf, Akashdeep Singh.



Mumbai Mirror