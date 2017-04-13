



AH&BC Amsterdam’s Billy Bakker served an ominous warning to KO16 opponents HC Oranje-Rood (Saturday, 15.00 CET) as he reckons his in-form club “have more potential” in their locker despite a breathtaking start to 2017.





They have won six out of seven games in the Hoofdklasse since the return after Christmas, notably beating SV Kampong 3-1 and beating leaders HC Bloemendaal 3-2 last Sunday in a brilliant tie with a 2-2 draw against Rotterdam their only setback.



Those results have lifted Amsterdam into a share of first place in the table with a ticket to the playoffs already assured with three games to go.



“Yes our team are in a good form at the moment!” Bakker told the EHL website about how his side is playing at the moment. “I still think we have even more potential to be better as a team; we want to grow every week.



“We are focusing not on the individuals in our team. Every time we need to play a game, we want to be better dan the week before as a team. Our peak is in our sight but we haven’t reached it, hopefully it will be there in the important matches of the EHL and the playoffs of the national competition.”



Bakker, himself, has been in particularly scintilating form with some of his recent strikes against Hurley likely to make shortlists for goal of the season. It follows a successful spell with the Kalinga Lancers at the Hockey India League in tandem with his Netherlands’ training.



“I feel good at the moment. With the intensive program of the national team, I am still growing as a player and person. The HIL was an experience I recommend to every top player. It’s not only the many crowded matches you play but also the challenge to perform with your team from all over the world.”



A feature of Amsterdam’s play is likely to be Bakker’s interplay up front with Mirco Pruyser and Valentin Verga.



“You are right, I play a lot of combination hockey with Mirco and Valentin. We have played for 10 years together in the first team of Amsterdam so it is easy to find them on the field and I know what they individually want.”



Challenges, though, do not come much bigger than the 2015 champions at their Eindhoven home. Indeed, Oranje-Rood were the last team to beat Amsterdam all the way back in November in the Hoofdklasse and also pipped them in the three-game playoff final.



“We are really looking forward to play against Oranje Rood! especially because last year we lost the title by an inch! It is a good team with enough experience and they have the most internationals in one team. But compared to last season, we are stronger and we are ready to have a battle again in this wonderful European competition.”



Euro Hockey League media release