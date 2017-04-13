



In a team packed with big stars, Bjorn Kellerman shone brightest of the lot in Barcelona in 2016 to provide a trio of moments of inspiration that will go down in EHL history.





In the semi-final, he produced a remarkable long pass into the path of a sliding Robbert Kemperman to touch home first time in their win over Atletic Terrassa.



A day later in the FINAL, Kellerman was pivotal to the two defining moments in bringing the title to Utrecht for the first time. Again, his vision was incredible, shooting a 60-metre pass on his backhand from the left sideline to find Quirijn Caspers to score with an exquisite chip.



Kellerman then applied a beautiful volley in the closing stages to conclude the 2-0 win over AH&BC Amsterdam. Looking back, he tells the EHL website, it was something he will hold forever as a magical memory.



“The EHL round in Barcelona was awesome, nice weather and lots of people, especially Kampong people,” he said. “Our first game against [Atletic] Terrassa was really good; we beat the guys easy with beautiful goals. The long pass i gave on Robbert Kemperman was nice and everybody enjoyed it!



“In the final, we played against our big enemy Amsterdam. We had never been as close with Kampong to winning a trophy as this.



“My backhand pass was great but the goal of Quirijn was brilliant,” he adds modestly. “A soft ball over the shoulder of the keeper, really technical! That I scored the crucial 2-0 was a really great feeling. Celebrating that goal and winning man of the match, I was really happy for the team and Kampong. We had a really big party!”



And now he is back and looking to cause more havoc as Kampong look to continue the journey to potential title retention. They start against old nemesis Rot-Weiss Koln, the current league leaders in Germany, a side they beat 5-1 in the KO16 a year ago.



“Yeah, I really looking forward to playing against RWK. It's the number one of Germany so it will be tough. I think this weekend in Eindhoven will be really difficult but the KO16 round will be ours!



“I really didn’t know much about them at the start of this week. We only started to analyse RWK this week and then make our tactical plan to beat them. German teams are always difficult so we have to play a really good game for a victory.”



For the second season running, Kampong had a slow start to the season but have won their last three Hoofdklasse games and five of their last six to move within a point of the playoff places.



“Yeah I'm really happy with the form of the team,” Kellerman said. “Last weekend, we beat Hurley with 7-1 and the week before we won 4-1 so we score really easily. We're now on the fifth place and the coming games are really important. We play against Bloemendaal, HGC and Oranje-Rood in three finals in a row and then hopefully we reach the play-offs.”



He says the EHL KO16 will be the perfect jump-off to build momentum for a big few months and does not read anything into his loss to Amsterdam’s Mirco Pruyser in the golfing challenge!



“That challenge with the guys was really cool; Mirco won the battle but we will win the EHL. I think we are going to reach the FINAL4 in Belgium together with another Dutch team. We will see after this weekend which team will join us!”



