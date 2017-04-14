



The International Hockey Federation (FIH), International Masters Hockey Association (IMHA) and World Grand Masters Association (WGMA) have agreed to establish a new single body to govern and manage Masters and Grand Masters hockey worldwide.





This new vision for Masters hockey will build upon the successes of the IMHA and WGMA and ensure that the principles and dedication which delivered that success are key components of its future strategies and structure.



Over the coming months an interim transition management team will consult with members of all organisations to identify the appropriate priorities and next steps for the new organisation. Then, in August 2017, both IMHA and WGMA members will vote on the future governance structure and draft constitution of the single entity at their Annual General Meetings.



With such activity already progressing, the management team has set out a timeline which will see the establishment of the new single entity in late 2017 with a view to this being fully constituted and operational in late 2018.



The structure of the new single entity will be shaped to deliver the agreed strategic objectives for Masters hockey and to complement the FIHs strategy, the Hockey Revolution, which aims to make hockey a global game that inspires the next generation.



The main aims of the single entity are to streamline resources, avoid duplication, increase efficiencies and rationalise communication channels to maximise the growth of Masters hockey and further improve the experiences of Masters athletes at all levels of the game.



Speaking about this step forward, FIH CEO Jason McCracken said: “The FIH is delighted with the outcomes of the tri-party discussions which have led to this historic announcement. The single entity will ensure that Masters hockey has a secure and dynamic future based on full integration across gender and all age groups at national, continental and world levels.”



He continued: “The new single Masters hockey entity will harmonise its activities in-line with the main objectives of the FIH Hockey Revolution strategy. We look forward to working with IMHA and WGMA to complete this work over the next 18 months to support the continued growth of Masters hockey.”



Glenn Paton, President, International Masters Hockey Association, said: “The IMHA has been working steadily towards this day and looks forward to continuing the progress which has been made in developing Masters hockey across the continents, in a much closer partnership with our colleagues at the FIH and WGMA.”



Wim van Noortwijk, President, World Grand Masters Association, added: “The rapid growth of Grand Masters hockey over the last 20 years is the result of enthusiastic pioneering work by a number of individuals who have voluntarily given their time and energy to develop a successful formula of competitive international hockey combined with an enjoyable holiday experience. The Association is content with the progress that has been made in the many meetings and discussions which have led to this point and is confident that the proud traditions of the WGMA will not be lost in the new single entity.”



The next major international Masters and Grand Masters hockey events take place later this year in the form of the IMHA European Masters Hockey Championships 2017 (www.ecmasters2017.eu), hosted by Tilburg in the Netherlands from 11-19 August, and the Grand Masters European Cup 2017 (www.eurogm2017.com) which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 19-27 August.



