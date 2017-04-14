Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan Junior Hockey Team off to Australia

Published on Friday, 14 April 2017
Pakistan's national junior hockey team left  for Australia from Lahore in the early hours of Friday.



It will be participating in the highly competitive Australian National Junior Championships.

The 2017 Women's and Men's Australian Junior Championships will take place in Hobart, Tasmania, from 19-29 April.

In what would be a first of its' kind, after the junior championship, the boys would stay in Australia for around four months. They will appear in Australia’s hockey league for various club teams.

Team's head coach Kamran Ashraf said, "Australia are the reigning World Champions. The boys  would  learn a lot playing in Australia's domestic circuit. They will also be attending training sessions conducted by famed Australian coaches. "

Bahawalpur's Junaid Manzoor is the captain of Pakistan's junior team and Lahore's Moin Shakeel is his deputy.

PHF Media release

