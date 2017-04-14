By Elizabeth Mburugu





Sinyolo Girls Grace Juma beat Moi Girls Sharon Okema in Girls hockey. PHOTO: COURTESY



Champions Sinyolo, St Cecilia Misikhu and debutantes St Joseph’s Girls Kitale book their girls semi-final places in hockey in Kenyan Secondary Schools National Term One Games.





Sinyolo whipped Kerugoya 3-0 in their second Group A match to cruise to the semis.



Owiti siblings Alice and Maureen starred for Sinyolo leading the two-time national champions to victory.



Alice bagged a brace while Maureen netted once. Sinyolo coach Alloise Owino said he was he was hoping for improved performance and a successful title defence.



Newcomers Kitale proved that they are no pushovers as they thrashed St Joseph’s Kibwezi 5-0 to win the St Joseph’s battle. Agnita Akumu hit the board twice whereas Faith Chebichi, Lynny Tamuna and Vivian Waithera scored one goal each for Kitale.



2009 title holders Misikhu beat Parklands Arya to 2-1 to snatch the remaining Group B slot. Moi Nairobi beat Bura 1-0 to revive their hopes of reaching semis. Bura and Moi Nairobi all have an equal chance to complete the girls last four.



In the boys battle Upper Hill held giants At Anthony’s Kitale 2-0. Eugine Onyango and David Mwaura scored for Upper Hill whereas Nicholas Makhatsa netted twice for At Anthony’s.



The Standard Online