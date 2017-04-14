KUALA LUMPUR: This weekend’s matches could very well be season-defining for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





They face traditional rivals Olak-Nurinsafi today and BJSS Thunderbolt on Sunday knowing that they must collect full points from both matches or they will lose out on a top-four position.



“These two matches could well define how we finish the season. Our aim is a top-four finish,” said UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj.



“Olak and BJSS are also top-four contenders. So, beating them will go a long way towards achieving our aim. But it won’t be easy.



“It is an important weekend for us as we face two strong teams ... honestly, getting four points from these two matches will be a good result.



“Scoring is our main problem ... this is something we have been working hard at.”



For now, UniKL are only focused on Olak-Nurinsafi and their game will be the first competitive match to be played at the Pandamaran Hockey Stadium in Klang since it was refurbished early this year.



UniKL have trained at the Pandamaran venue to familiarise themselves with the pitch condition.



UniKL have six points after three matches – losing 2-1 to PJCC and beating BJSS Juniors 2-0 and SMK Bentara Luar 2-1.



The Star of Malaysia