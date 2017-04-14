Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Winning’s the only thing that matters for UniKL this weekend

Published on Friday, 14 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

KUALA LUMPUR: This weekend’s matches could very well be season-defining for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



They face traditional rivals Olak-Nurinsafi today and BJSS Thunderbolt on Sunday knowing that they must collect full points from both matches or they will lose out on a top-four position.

“These two matches could well define how we finish the season. Our aim is a top-four finish,” said UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj.

“Olak and BJSS are also top-four contenders. So, beating them will go a long way towards achieving our aim. But it won’t be easy.

“It is an important weekend for us as we face two strong teams ... honestly, getting four points from these two matches will be a good result.

“Scoring is our main problem ... this is something we have been working hard at.”

For now, UniKL are only focused on Olak-Nurinsafi and their game will be the first competitive match to be played at the Pandamaran Hockey Stadium in Klang since it was refurbished early this year.

UniKL have trained at the Pandamaran venue to familiarise themselves with the pitch condition.

UniKL have six points after three matches – losing 2-1 to PJCC and beating BJSS Juniors 2-0 and SMK Bentara Luar 2-1.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.