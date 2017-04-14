

England U16 Girls anthems, July 2016



England Hockey National Age Group Squads will be playing a series of matches against the USA, Austria and the Netherlands over the Easter weekend.





England Hockey are delighted that these development opportunities exists for our age group players, with a number of U16, U18 players sampling junior international match play for the first time.



The U21 Men travel to Austria’s capital Vienna to play at the Hockeystadion, while the U21 Women host the USA at Bisham Abbey. Completing the age group activity sees the U18 & U16 squads continue their annual exchange with the Netherlands, the boys games will take place at Lilleshall National Sports Centre while the girls travel to Hockey Club Houten near Utrecht.



U21 Women games at Bisham Abbey will be played as follows:

Thursday 13 April – 16:00hrs

Friday 14 April – 16:00hrs

Sunday 16 April – 15:00hrs

Monday 17 April – 10:30hrs



U21 Men games in Vienna will be played as follows:

Saturday 15 April – 16:00hrs

Sunday 16 April – 16:00hrs

Monday 17 April – 10:00hrs



Games at Lilleshall will be played as follows:

Saturday 15 April

U18 Boys – 14:30hrs

U16 Boys – 16:30hrs

Sunday 16 April

U18 Boys – 14:00hrs

U16 Boys – 16:00hrs

Monday 17 April

U18 Boys – 10:00hrs

U16 Boys – 11:30hrs



Games in Houten will be played as follows:

Saturday 15 April

U18 Girls – 14:00hrs

U16 Girls – 16:00hrs

Sunday 16 April

U18 Girls– 14:00hrs

U16 Girls – 16:00hrs

Monday 17 April

U18 Girls – 10:00hrs

U16 Girls – 11:30hrs



The six squads selected for this series of matches can be found here.



Final scores will be posted through the England Hockey twitter account on the day of the games.



