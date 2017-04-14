by Marion Malinga



The 2017 edition of the Easter Hockey Tournament that gets underway on Good Friday at the Ugandan National Hockey Stadium, Lugogo has attracted sixteen teams including the nine league clubs and seven secondary schools.





St Mary’s College Kisubi, Kankungulu Memorial, Namilyango College, Buddo College, Gayaza High School, and Rhino SSS are the seven schools expected to take part in this year’s edition.



This year’s edition will be competed under four categories including Men, Women and the newly introduced categories – Boys and Girls.



Kampala Hockey Club Stallions come as defending champions in the Men’s category while United States International University from Kenya are the defending champions in the Ladies category.



The top performing team at the event stands a chance of representing Uganda at next year’s Africa Cup of Club Championships as they will play the Independence Cup winner in a deciding match.



Kawowo