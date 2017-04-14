



KHC Dragons and SV Kampong’s Under-14 sides received some expert training from the Self-Pass crew to get them in the best possible shape for the ABN AMRO Junior EHL (#ABNAMROJEHL.





The two clubs enjoyed innovative clinics with the Self-Pass “skillers” with whom they practiced a series of stylish tricks and tips that they plan to unleash on Eindhoven on April 16 and 17. (Click here for full video!).



This year, the ABN AMRO Junior EHL has expanded to six teams with representatives from Dragons from Belgium and Kampong from the Netherlands - the defending champions - joined by teams from Wimbledon (England), Saint Germain (France), Mannheimer (Germany) and Real Club de Polo (Spain).



SV Kampong became the first team to qualify in September when they won the Dutch tournament ahead of Oranje-Rood and AH&BC Amsterdam.



In Spain, Real Club de Polo emerged victorious from their qualifiers ahead of Atlètic Terrassa and Club Egara in a hotly contested series. From France, Saint Germain won a shoot-out against Racing Club de France in their qualifier match which ended 0-0 in normal time.



In Germany, Mannheimer was nominated to take part in the competition as the side with the best results in the German youth championships. In Belgium, the representative is chosen based on the men’s senior ranking from the previous season and so KHC Dragons took up the ticket for Eindhoven.



The six-team ABN AMRO Junior EHL competition takes place in tandem with the EHL KO16/KO8 weekend and is divided into two groups of three before Monday sees the sides play in classification matches.



The third/fourth playoff and the ABN AMRO Junior EHL final will take place on the main pitch with the overall winner will be presented with their trophy during half-time of the final KO8 match on Monday afternoon.



** Results will be posted throughout the tournament via https://twitter.com/ABNAMROSport and using the hashtag #ABNAMROJEHL



Pool A: SV Kampong (NED), Real Club de Polo (ESP), Wimbledon (ENG)

Pool B: Mannheimer (GER), KHC Dragons (BEL), Saint Germain (FRA)



Schedule

Sunday 16 April

M1 10.30h Pool B Mannheimer HC - KHC Dragons (pitch 2)

M2 11.30h Pool A SV Kampong - Real Club de Polo (pitch 2)

M3 12.30h Pool B Mannheimer HC - St. Germain (pitch 2)

M4 13.30h Pool A Real Club de Polo - Wimbledon (pitch 2)

M5 15.30h Pool B KHC Dragons - St. Germain (pitch 2)

M6 16.30h Pool A SV Kampong - Wimbledon (pitch 2)

M7 18.30h Semi Final 1 1 st Pool A-2 nd Pool B (pitch 1)

M8 19.30h Semi Final 2 1 st Pool B-2 nd Pool A (pitch 1)



Monday 17 April

5/6 JEHL 09.00h pitch 2 (longer match (2 x 35min) as they only played 2 matches Sunday)

3/4 JEHL 10.00h pitch 1

Final JEHL 11.15h pitch 1 (2 x 25 min)



Euro Hockey League media release