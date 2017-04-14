



Mannheimer HC are eyeing their first ever EHL knock-out win in their club history as they take on the current Spanish champions Club Egara on Saturday (April 15, 17.15 CET).





Coach Mike McCann has been preparing his team for eight months for the tie and is optimistic about the tie while also showing a lot of respect for the opponent, especially having seen the Spanish side’s talent in a challenge match in preseason.



He expects a game that is determined by two different game styles. The offensive of the Spaniards and the defensive of Mannheim.



"It was a lucky coincidence that we had already booked our training camp to Barcelona because, after the draw, this confirmed our decision," McCann said about the preparations for their test match in which they drew 3-3.



"We had the chance to play against Egara four weeks ago and it gave us very big insights. We have great respect for them, especially Ramon Sala, their sports director and assistant coach, who does a very good job there and I personally value his work."



For the KO16, he has a few absentees; Frederik Hillmann will probably still be injured and Patrick Hablawetz is abroad for professional reasons.



But the game plan for the game on Saturday is clear, to control the lively attack of the Spaniards.



"Egara is a famous club in Germany. Each of their players comes from their own youth academy and they regularly populate the Spanish national team with players from their club.



"You have to pay attention to Eduard Arbos, Pau Quemada, Quico Cortes and Franc Dinares. Quemada has an impressive penalty corner but, with Gonzalo Peillat, we have a penalty corner specialist at least of the same level."



And McCann is looking forward to hearing Mannheimer’s "Blauer Block", their fan group.



"During the indoor finals in February, the fans carried us to the final. It was indescribable for the players to get such a support abroad. This allowed us to put a few percent on top of our performance”



