



UHC Hamburg coach Kais al Saadi is looking forward to a competitive duel against English champions Wimbledon as the EHL’s most decorated club bids for another strong run (Saturday, 12.45 CET).





Looking at his opponent, al Saadi is wary of Wimbledon, saying they are: “obviously by far the best team in England.



"There are several English national players in the squad and the team is equally good." Traditionally, English teams are highly athletic so this will definitely be a nice duel, a highlight that we are looking forward to.”



UHC currently sit in sixth place in the German league as they look to incorporate a number of new young players and al Saadi says this will be a big test for them.



“Getting to play a team from a top European nation, what more do you want? Just because we are not at the top of the league at the moment, it is so nice to play big games like this.



"We played a very good game last Sunday against Mannheimer HC, even if we could not win it. But the EHL is a very different competition and the Bundesliga has no bearing on European competition.



“On the contrary, we want to reach the next round and, in the best case, we will also get a boost for the league from the EHL.”



He has a full squad to pick from for the event.



Euro Hockey League media release