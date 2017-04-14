



The Belgian battle between KHC Dragons and Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles is one of the highlights of day one of the EHL KO16 at they meet on Friday (17.15 CET) in Eindhoven.





It is a repeat of the 2014 bronze medal match and last year’s Belgian national final with Dragons winning out each time.



For Dragons, they will look to bounce back after a rare low key performance in the EHL in 2016 in Amsterdam, losing to Atlètic Terrassa in a shoot-out, something Florent van Aubel said “should not have happened” to the Hockey Belgium website but he adds that is parked in the past now.



His side recently beat Racing in the league, too, but he sayd that will have little bearing on the EHL tie.



“We are looking forward to the European Cup and we know perfectly well that EHL is not the Belgian championship. So we do not have to think about our victory against Racing ten days ago. Here, it will be a new match and anything can happen in Eindhoven."



The side saw the likes of Matthew Cobbaert, Manu Stockbroekx, Shane O’Donoghue and Louis Rombouts move on but they still seem as strong as ever, leading the way in the Belgian league.



"The new players, accompanied by the experienced players and staff, everyone has worked hard to make the team very competitive. We have seen very good progress over the last few months.”



Looking at the battle with Racing, he adds: " This meeting will be very tight. Racing has been one of the best Belgian teams for several seasons. They possess enormous individual ability. If they perform at their best, they will push the rest of the group. Both teams know each other perfectly, as we play very often in the playoffs."



"Maybe our collective is, perhaps, a little stronger. But if their individuals play at 100%, Racing can be a daunting prospect."



Asked if there is extra pressure given that Dragons are already confirmed as FINAL4 hosts, van Aubel adds: "Yes, of course, but in sport, you do not have time to think about that. You can not think of the consequences.



“We will approach this match against Racing with the firm intention of winning it and without thinking too much about the exterior aspects. Otherwise, it's the best way to get caught out.



“Our [d-Side] fans will be with us to help us achieve our goal. Tehey hav already shown their importance at major events. In the EHL or during the playoffs, they land en masse. They ‘trained’ on tonight in Brasschaat to be perfect for Friday. When you think about it, it's completely crazy."



Euro Hockey League media release