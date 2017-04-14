



ROT-Weiss Köln’s André Henning has revenge on the mind as they look to overturn the 5-1 KO8 defeat to SV Kampong from last season as they look to take down the reigning champions (Friday, 19.30 CET).





"Of course, we want to show ourselves and everyone else that we can do it differently to last season," says coach Henning. "Regardless of the result, it is our first chance to deliver a top performance which we need.



"A year on, we have learned a lot from that game and now it is important to show the good development the team has made on the international stage."



He anticipates playing in cauldron atmosphere under floodlights, adding that it is set for a memorable occasion.



"We want to play in competitions like this, against the best teams" says Henning. "Kampong has a very experienced team with a strong team spirit from the world's best keeper, David Harte, right up to the frontline where they have several players that can make the difference.”



Rot-Weiss travel to Eindhoven without the services of Timur Oruz, Max Werner and Henning Hüttermann while muscular problems for Mathias Müller and Alexander Schöllkopf mean they are doubts, too.



Christopher Rühr was sick last week and faces a late check but veteran Christopher Zeller, who was out last weekend, returns to the squad.



Euro Hockey League media release