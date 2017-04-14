EHL Broadcast Schedule – where to watch all the action
The EHL KO16 will be broadcast live by a variety of different outlets around the world, showcasing the world’s best club hockey competition. Here’s where you can watch every game live!
EHL website – all games will be streamed live via our website, www.ehlhockey.tv. Please note there is a potential geo-block in Belgium but you can stream live on Eleven Sports (see below)
NOS (Netherlands)
Friday, April 14 – live coverage of SV Kampong v KHTC Rot-Weiss Koln (19.30 CET)
Saturday, April 15 – live coverage of HC Oranje-Rood v AH&BC Amsterdam (15.00 CET)
Sunday, April 16 – live coverage if SV Kampong advance from 14.30 (CET)
Monday, April 17 – live coverage from 15.30 (CET)
Eleven Sports (Belgium) – all matches live on http://elevensportsnetwork.be/
Sports 1 (Germany) –
Friday, April 14 – live coverage of SV Kampong v KHTC Rot-Weiss Koln (19.30 CET)
Saturday, April 15 – live coverage of Wimbledon v UHC Hamburg (12.45 CET) & live coverage of Mannheimer HC v Club Egara (17.15 CET)
Monday, April 17 – live coverage from 13.15 (CET)
Supersport (South Africa) – all matches broadcast live
Perform – all matches broadcast live
Esport 3 (Spain)
Friday, April 14 – live coverage of WKS Grunwald Poznan v Real Club de Polo (15.00 CET)
Saturday, April 15 – live coverage of Atletic Terrassa v Lisnagarvey (10.30 CET) & live coverage of Mannheimer HC v Club Egara (17.15 CET)
Sunday, April 16/Monday, April 17 – dependent on Spanish club advancing
BeIn Sports (Australia) – all matches broadcast live
Euro Hockey League media release