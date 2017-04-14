



The EHL KO16 will be broadcast live by a variety of different outlets around the world, showcasing the world’s best club hockey competition. Here’s where you can watch every game live!





EHL website – all games will be streamed live via our website, www.ehlhockey.tv. Please note there is a potential geo-block in Belgium but you can stream live on Eleven Sports (see below)



NOS (Netherlands)

Friday, April 14 – live coverage of SV Kampong v KHTC Rot-Weiss Koln (19.30 CET)

Saturday, April 15 – live coverage of HC Oranje-Rood v AH&BC Amsterdam (15.00 CET)

Sunday, April 16 – live coverage if SV Kampong advance from 14.30 (CET)

Monday, April 17 – live coverage from 15.30 (CET)



Eleven Sports (Belgium) – all matches live on http://elevensportsnetwork.be/



Sports 1 (Germany) –

Friday, April 14 – live coverage of SV Kampong v KHTC Rot-Weiss Koln (19.30 CET)

Saturday, April 15 – live coverage of Wimbledon v UHC Hamburg (12.45 CET) & live coverage of Mannheimer HC v Club Egara (17.15 CET)

Monday, April 17 – live coverage from 13.15 (CET)



Supersport (South Africa) – all matches broadcast live



Perform – all matches broadcast live



Esport 3 (Spain)

Friday, April 14 – live coverage of WKS Grunwald Poznan v Real Club de Polo (15.00 CET)

Saturday, April 15 – live coverage of Atletic Terrassa v Lisnagarvey (10.30 CET) & live coverage of Mannheimer HC v Club Egara (17.15 CET)

Sunday, April 16/Monday, April 17 – dependent on Spanish club advancing



BeIn Sports (Australia) – all matches broadcast live



Euro Hockey League media release