



DUBLIN, Ireland - On a cool sunny day at the St. Andrew's School in Dublin, Ireland, the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team started their tour off strong by recording a 2-0 win over Ireland's U-16 Team.





Team USA came out putting high pressure on Ireland generating some great attacking builds and circle penetrations in the first 5 minutes of play. Showing diversity and depth the U-17 USWNT athletes rotated through each position, as well as kept a high platform of speed and discipline on the field.



After a defensive stop and quick outlet, Team USA was able to capitalize on a break away when Charlotte DeVries (Wayne, Pa.) found herself in the circle in a 1v1 situation against Ireland's goalkeeper. Her skills and composure allowed her to eliminate the goalkeeper and shoot on the open goal in the 18th minute.



The second half was a lot of the same, as the U-17 USWNT continued to pressure Ireland's defense with speed and variety. The persistence paid off in the 48th minute as Margot Lawn (Pasadena, Md.) finished a rebound on the right post after a flurry of shots were initially saved by Ireland's goalkeeper.



USA captain Sky Caron (Hampton, N.H.) was solid in the backfield organizing the defense and coming up with solid tackles when needed. The highlight would be a defensive save by Caron on a corner with 20 minutes remaining in the match.



U-17 USWNT goalkeepers split action in goal with Jonna Kennedy (Watertown, Mass.) logging minutes in the first half and Isabelle Perese (Worthington, Ohio) remaining strong in the second. Both were able to make strong saves on Ireland's attack penalty corner unit to keep their opponents off the score board to record the shut out.



Overall, the U-17 USWNT's had a solid performance and will build on the result. Team USA is back in action tomorrow at 3 p.m. local time against Ireland for their second match of the three game series.



USFHA media release