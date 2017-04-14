



BELGIUM - The U.S. U-19 Women's National started their first match a little slow and Belgium was able to maintain possession for a large part of the first quarter. USA goalkeeper Katie Jean (Mount Joy, Pa.) denied Belgium's scoring opportunity with some quality saves. Team USA started to find their legs toward the end of the quarter but the first quarter score would stand at a 0-0 stalemate.





As the second quarter progressed, the U-19 USWNT started to connect and gain a few opportunities but couldn’t convert. In the 25th minute, Belgium got on the score board after taking advantage of a turnover by Team USA. This marked the halftime score USA 0, Belgium 1.



Belgium didn’t waste any time and caught the U-19 USWNT on their heels and extended their lead to 2-0 in the 34th minute of play. Belgium continued to threaten forward and notched their second goal of the quarter and a third came after as the ball squeaked by USA goalkeeper Mary Crumlish (Amherst, N.Y.) to make the score 3-0.



A few tactical points were made by the coaching staff between quarters and the determined U-19 USWNT pressed forward. Team USA got on board for the first time in the 51st minute by a diving effort from Mayv Clune (Quakertown, Pa.) to ensure the goal. Just one minute later, USA cut the goal margin when Lexi Davidson (North Andover, Mass.) sent a 50-yard aerial that was misplayed by a Belgium and ended up on Clune's stick. She hammered the ball into the goal for her second tally of the night. Belgium regrouped and countered and added another goal in the 55th minute to make the final score, USA 2, Belgium 4.



The U-19 USWNT will have two training session tomorrow in preparation for their match against Germany on Saturday.



USFHA media release