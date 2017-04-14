by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia could not have asked for a tougher start to their World Hockey League Semi-Finals campaign in London from June 15-25.





Coach Stephen van Huizen’s men will face world No. 1 and reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their opening Group A match.



And it doesn’t get any easier after that as the other teams in the group are host England, South Korea and China.



Group B comprises Holland, India, Pakistan, Canada and Scotland.



The second World Hockey League Semi-Finals will be held at the Wits Hockey Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 8-23 and it will feature World Cup champions Australia, Olympic silver meda­llists Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, Spain, Ireland, Japan, France, Egypt and host South Africa.



Five teams each from London and Johannesburg will qualify to play in the 2018 World Cup in India.



Stephen admitted that there’s no such thing as an easy group at the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



“The format is simple – the top four teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals,” he said.



From there, the four semi-finalists will be assured of places in the 2018 World Cup in India. The other four quarter-final losers will then meet in a crossover playoffs to decide the fifth team to make the trip to India.



The national team are preparing for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which will be held in Ipoh from April 29-May 6.



The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is part of their preparations for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



The national team are also down to play two Test matches against New Zealand – on April 23 and 24.



Stephen said that they have not finalised their programme after the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



“Basically, we are looking at some matches either here (against the visiting teams) or go early to London and play at the venue.



“Nothing has been confirmed yet,” said Stephen.



The Star of Malaysia