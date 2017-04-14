Germany claimed the second match of the series with a 3-1 victory despite an early Irish goal.





The first quarter saw end to end action with the sides exchanging goals within 2 minutes of each other. The Green Army got the scoreboard ticking first thanks to Emma Russell as she flicked in the rebound from Emily Beatty’s initial shot. But Laura Keibel levelled the game moments later as the Germans broke into the Irish quarter, skipping past tackles and enjoying advantage to make it 1-1. In the opening minutes of the second quarter Viktoria Huse gave her side the lead as she was quickest to the rebound from Grace O’Flanagan’s initial save. O’Flanagan was in flying form and was tested repeatedly by the German forward line but Zoe Wilson, Hannah Matthews and Ellen Curran were all alert to any further rebounds and on hand to clear the danger.



Germany got their third goal early in the second half as Anne Schroder found herself unmarked and buried the ball in the bottom corner. But the Green Army continued to create chances of their own and Katie Mullan was continually putting the German backline under pressure with a high press accompanied by Beatty and Rebecca Barry. Zoe Wilson instigated attacks as she lofted aerials into the darkening sky for Russell and Nicci Daly to latch on to, the latter of whom routinely pirouetted around several German defenders on route to the circle. But another goal wouldn’t come for the Irish despite Gillian Pinder and Deirdre Duke creating chances, and the Olympic Bronze medallists ran out 3-1 victors.



Speaking at the end of the 2 match series, Head Coach Graham Shaw said “The first game had a lot of good phases and some very positive performances. We were unlucky not to convert the goal scoring opportunities we created.



Today we stared very well going 1-0 up and then faded in the second half. Our decision making was poor at times and this prevented us from getting a grip on the game”.



The Green Army’s next opponents come in the form of USA in Pennsylvania over 3 matches on May 24th, 26th and 27th.



Germany 3 (Keibel, Huse, Schroder)

Ireland 1 (Russell)



Starting Line Up: G O’Flanagan (GK), Mullan (Captain), McCay, Pinder, Upton, Colvin, Daly, Matthews, Wilson, Duke, Barry



Subs: Buckley (GK), Evans, Tice, Beatty, Russell, Curran, Meeke



Fixtures:



Germany 3 vs 0 Ireland. 12/4/17 18:00 in Dusseldorfer Hockey Club (Local time)

Germany 3 vs 1 Ireland. 13/4/17 15:30 in Dusseldorfer Hockey Club (Local time)



Irish Hockey Association media release