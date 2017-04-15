

EH Awards Dinner



On the evening of Saturday 20th May, at the Athena in Leicester, hockey lovers from all over the country will gather at the England Hockey Awards Dinner to celebrate the achievements of volunteers, umpires, coaches and players over the past year.





The quality of the nominees in each of the categories was once again exceptionally high, making for some tough decisions for the England Hockey selection panel. We are, however, delighted to now announce the following shortlist.



Innovation



Beeston Hockey Club

Bromsgrove Hockey Club

Holcombe Hockey Club

Scarborough Hockey Club



Umpire of the Year



Hannah Harrison

Joy Elliott-Bowman

Matt Harrison



Hockey Maker of the Year



Katie Bent

Angela Mance

Karen Stevenson



Rising Star



Kyle Beckett

Tom Gardner

Tom Ling



Coach of the Year



Gareth Ikin

Danny Kerry

Gareth Weaver-Tyler

James Cunliffe

Rob Turner

Jessica Jecketts

Kevin Johnson



Team of the Year- Men's



Boots 1st XI

Durham University 1st XI

Leeds Adel 4th XI

Liverpool Sefton 1st XI

London Royals 1st XI

Loughborough Town 2nd XI

Wilmslow 1st XI

Wimbledon 1st XI

Holcombe 1st XI

Indian Gymkhana Grand Masters (Over 60s)

Sevenoaks 1st XI



Team of the Year- Women’s



Vikings Ladies A

Garstang 2nd XI

Liverpool Sefton 4th XI

Newent 1st XI

Pendle Forest 1st XI

Thirsk 1st XI

Camberley & Farnborough 1st XI

Bournemouth 3rd XI

Buxton 1st XI

Wimbledon 1st XI

London Academicals 1st XI



Notts Sport Club of the Year



Wapping Hockey Club

Blackheath & Old Elthamians Hockey Club

Caradon Hockey Club

PHC Chiswick Hockey Club

Harleston Magpies Hockey Club

New Forest Hockey Club

Amersham & Chalfont Hockey Club

Holcombe Hockey Club

Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club

Bishop’s Stortford Hockey Club



Unsung Hero



Frances Loffler-Thompson

Sarah Watts

Philippa Leguen de Lacroix

Liz Moss

Jon Rye

Ali Gardner

Alexandra Smart

Matt Wilde

Charlotte Hallworth



In addition to those categories shown, awards will also be presented in the performance coach and performance player categories.



