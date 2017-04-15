England Hockey Awards 2017 nominees announced
EH Awards Dinner
On the evening of Saturday 20th May, at the Athena in Leicester, hockey lovers from all over the country will gather at the England Hockey Awards Dinner to celebrate the achievements of volunteers, umpires, coaches and players over the past year.
The quality of the nominees in each of the categories was once again exceptionally high, making for some tough decisions for the England Hockey selection panel. We are, however, delighted to now announce the following shortlist.
Innovation
Beeston Hockey Club
Bromsgrove Hockey Club
Holcombe Hockey Club
Scarborough Hockey Club
Umpire of the Year
Hannah Harrison
Joy Elliott-Bowman
Matt Harrison
Hockey Maker of the Year
Katie Bent
Angela Mance
Karen Stevenson
Rising Star
Kyle Beckett
Tom Gardner
Tom Ling
Coach of the Year
Gareth Ikin
Danny Kerry
Gareth Weaver-Tyler
James Cunliffe
Rob Turner
Jessica Jecketts
Kevin Johnson
Team of the Year- Men's
Boots 1st XI
Durham University 1st XI
Leeds Adel 4th XI
Liverpool Sefton 1st XI
London Royals 1st XI
Loughborough Town 2nd XI
Wilmslow 1st XI
Wimbledon 1st XI
Holcombe 1st XI
Indian Gymkhana Grand Masters (Over 60s)
Sevenoaks 1st XI
Team of the Year- Women’s
Vikings Ladies A
Garstang 2nd XI
Liverpool Sefton 4th XI
Newent 1st XI
Pendle Forest 1st XI
Thirsk 1st XI
Camberley & Farnborough 1st XI
Bournemouth 3rd XI
Buxton 1st XI
Wimbledon 1st XI
London Academicals 1st XI
Notts Sport Club of the Year
Wapping Hockey Club
Blackheath & Old Elthamians Hockey Club
Caradon Hockey Club
PHC Chiswick Hockey Club
Harleston Magpies Hockey Club
New Forest Hockey Club
Amersham & Chalfont Hockey Club
Holcombe Hockey Club
Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club
Bishop’s Stortford Hockey Club
Unsung Hero
Frances Loffler-Thompson
Sarah Watts
Philippa Leguen de Lacroix
Liz Moss
Jon Rye
Ali Gardner
Alexandra Smart
Matt Wilde
Charlotte Hallworth
In addition to those categories shown, awards will also be presented in the performance coach and performance player categories.
JOIN US ON THE NIGHT
For a table of 10 it will cost £420 and for an individual ticket it is £45. To reserve your ticket(s), please complete the Ticket Booking Form and return it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. For more information on ticket for the night please see our ticket page.
Staying Over and travel
There are numerous local hotels available and the Athena is easily accessible by road and rail. For more information on the hotel locations and discounts available, as well as travel information please download our information document here.
For further information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
England Hockey Board Media release