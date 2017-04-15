Hockey Bihar crushed Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 26-0 in their opening Pool E encounter of Hockey India?s 7th Junior National Hockey Championship (Men)





In the other game, Kerala Hockey outlasted Hockey Mizoram 2-1 in a closely fought Pool A encounter. Hockey Mizoram struck first with a 19th minute field goal from Lallawmkima.



Hockey Bihar started the scoring early with Anwarullah Shah striking the first in the third minute. Shah went on to score five times in the game (3?, 10?, 39?, 50?, 67?) and was ably assisted by his captain Md. Sidik, who scored six goals (19?, 23?, 29?, 51?, 55?, 57?).



In the other game, Kerala Hockey outlasted Hockey Mizoram 2-1 in a closely fought Pool A encounter. Hockey Mizoram struck first with a 19th minute field goal from Lallawmkima.



Just before half time,though Kerala got an equaliser courtesy of an M Abhijith PC conversion. Both the teams were evenly matched in the second half, with neither able to break the deadlock.



It took till the 57th minute for Kerala to sneak the winner, Christo Sebastian scoring off a PC to give them the victory.



Hockey Patiala beat Tripura Hockey 18-0 in their Pool F encounter. Patiala?s Rahul (13?, 36?, 53?), Baljeet Singh (50?, 60?), Gurshahzad Singh (8?, 43?) and Sandeep Kumar (4?, 51?) were prominent among the scorers.



In another high-scoring encounter, Services Sports Control Board got the better of Telangana Hockey 12-2. Kuldeep?s five goals (24', 32', 33', 56', 64?) and H Mani Singh?s three (3?, 18?, 21?) gave SSCB the emphatic win.



DNA