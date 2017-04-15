

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) had one target this week – win both their Division One matches in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League.





Well, they’ve achieved part of it after defeating Olak-Nurinsafi 2-1 at the Panda­maran Stadium in Klang yesterday.



Next up for them is a slightly tougher hurdle as they will come up against overall defending champion BJSS Thunderbolt tomorrow.



But victory yesterday did not come easy for former champions UniKL as Olak took a 39th-minute lead through Mohd Nizam Adha Mohd Nasir (penalty corner).



UniKL turned the match around with two goals in three minutes.



Skipper Mohd Chairil Daniel Rusli got the equaliser off a penalty corner set piece in the 51st minute before Shamsul Aliff Shamsul Husni sealed victory with a field attempt in the 54th minute.



UniKL have nine points from four matches while Olak have just one point from two games.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj was happy with his team’s commitment, especially in the way the fought back from being 1-0 down.



“The boys showed resilience ... coming back from a goal down to win. We dominated the match and created many chances, but our finishing is still not up to the mark,” said Arulselvaraj.



“In the end, it’s the three points that matter. We need to focus on the match against BJSS Thunderbolt on Sunday.”



Olak team manager Joseph de Silva blamed poor umpiring for his team’s loss.



“I think we deserved to get something out of the game. Some decisions went against us and that was a bit unfair,” he said.



