



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey welcomes Jenna Ortega to its Sport Development Department where she’ll play an important role in the team’s Grow the Game programs and initiatives. As the Sports Development Coordinator, Ortega will manage USA Field Hockey’s FUNdamental Field Hockey Grant Program, support Coach Education and will work to fuel growth of the game across the country.





“Jenna’s experience as a player, school and club coach, teacher, and program developer will enable her to jump right in to stimulate growth, supporting new and developing programs," said Sally Goggin, USA Field Hockey's Sport Development Director. "I’m thrilled to have her join our team.”



Ortega is passionate about field hockey and growing the game, having played both field hockey and lacrosse at Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) in Delaware, Ohio. Her sports experience includes three years as OWU’s NCAA Student-Athlete Representative and two years as the varsity head coach of a new high school program in Illinois. Ortega has been a club field hockey coach for several years and participated as a coach in her first National Indoor Tournament in 2017.



“I have participated as both a player and a coach of new and developing programs, and I understand the importance of sport development," said Ortega, looking forward to her new role. "I am excited to share my passion for the game as a member of the USA Field Hockey family.”



USFHA media release